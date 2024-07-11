Attempt is on to give political colour to anti-quota movement: BCL
An attempt is being made to give a “political form” to the ongoing movement demanding reform in the quota system existing in government jobs, said Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League, Thursday.
They urged the demonstrating students to immediately return to class and exams.
The call was made by the central BCL leaders from a press conference at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University campus this afternoon.
The press conference was called to demand “continuation of the academic environment in the educational institutions, return to class and exams without creating public sufferings and a rational, inclusive and positive solution to the quota issue”.
BCL leaders raised the question as to why the anti-quota demonstrators started an “endless” movement without waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.
They further warned that they will stand against any attempt to disrupt the progress towards “Smart Bangladesh” by holding the education system hostage in the name of the movement and disrupting the people’s normal life.
BCL president Saddam Hossain read out the written statement at the press conference.
In the statement he said that the Appellate Division has ordered the relevant parties in a writ filed against the quota system to maintain a status quo. As a result, there is no more quota system in government jobs right now. But since the removal of the quota system in 2018, women’s access to government jobs has narrowed. This appears to be an obstacle for the overall progress of the country.
* More to follow …