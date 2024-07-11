Attempt is on to give political colour to anti-quota movement: BCL

The call was made by the central BCL leaders from a press conference at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University campus this afternoon.

The press conference was called to demand “continuation of the academic environment in the educational institutions, return to class and exams without creating public sufferings and a rational, inclusive and positive solution to the quota issue”.

BCL leaders raised the question as to why the anti-quota demonstrators started an “endless” movement without waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

They further warned that they will stand against any attempt to disrupt the progress towards “Smart Bangladesh” by holding the education system hostage in the name of the movement and disrupting the people’s normal life.