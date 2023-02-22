Police force to cover slogan against ‘misrule’ with black cloth

Members of Narayanganj Cultural Alliance claimed that the police put pressure on them to use a black cloth to cover the banner of their cultural programme, held marking the International Mother Language Day in Chashara, Narayanganj on Tuesday.

The banner read, ‘The saying of the 21st, be gone misrule’. The members of the alliance alleged that the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Narayanganj sadar model police station Anisur Rahman put pressure on them to remove the banner.

Later, the cultural activists had to cover the banner to go ahead with the programme held at the Shaheed Minar in Chashara.