Bangladesh celebrates Commonwealth Day

Celebrations will take many forms. From Samoa to Saint Lucia, and in diaspora communities worldwide, people will mark the day in unique ways rooted in local traditions, including memorial services, festivals and street parades.

In Antigua and Barbuda, cultural performances and children’s choirs will mark the occasion. Several councils across the United Kingdom will hold flag-raising ceremonies. In Tonga, schoolchildren will gather for special readings. Malawi will host a health-focused event, while in Maldives, a social media campaign will spotlight the role of women in development.

In his message for Commonwealth Day, King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth, said, “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”