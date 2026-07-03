Former ASP Fazlur sent to jail in enforced disappearance case involving Sayeedi defence witness Sukhranjan Bali

A Dhaka court has ordered the imprisonment of retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlur Rahman in connection with the enforced disappearance case of Sukhranjan Bali, who allegedly went missing after arriving to testify for Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam passed the order on Friday afternoon following a hearing. Fazlur, however, was not produced in the courtroom during the proceedings and remained in the court lock-up.

Earlier, on Thursday night, detectives from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Fazlur from his residence in the capital’s Badda area. He was subsequently handed over to the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).