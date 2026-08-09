PM to visit Matarbari deep-sea port in Cox’s Bazar, flood-hit areas in Chattogram today

This will be Tarique Rahman’s first visit to Matarbari deep-sea port since taking office as prime minister on 17 February.

After visiting Matarbari, he will travel to Banshkhali in Chattogram to attend a government programme for the rehabilitation of flood victims at Baharchhara beach around noon.

At the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute relief materials and hand over keys to newly built homes to 100 families who lost their houses in the recent floods.

He will later travel to Fatikchhari, where he will attend another rehabilitation programme for flood victims at the government college ground.