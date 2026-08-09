PM to visit Matarbari deep-sea port in Cox’s Bazar, flood-hit areas in Chattogram today
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit the Matarbari deep-sea port in Maheshkhali, and flood-hit areas of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram on floodSunday to review development activities and meet people affected by the recent floods.
The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka by helicopter in the morning and visit the Matarbari deep-sea port, the coal-fired power project and the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA), said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
This will be Tarique Rahman’s first visit to Matarbari deep-sea port since taking office as prime minister on 17 February.
After visiting Matarbari, he will travel to Banshkhali in Chattogram to attend a government programme for the rehabilitation of flood victims at Baharchhara beach around noon.
At the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute relief materials and hand over keys to newly built homes to 100 families who lost their houses in the recent floods.
He will later travel to Fatikchhari, where he will attend another rehabilitation programme for flood victims at the government college ground.
At the programme, 30 flood-affected families in Hathazari will receive Tk 100,000 each to rebuild their homes, while 15 people with disabilities will receive Tk 10,000 each.
During the visit, Tarique Rahman will also pay courtesy calls and visit the graves of prominent Islamic scholars.
He is scheduled to visit Al Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagar Madrasah to meet Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari.
The Prime Minister will then visit Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam in Hathazari to pay respects at the grave of late Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi.
In the evening, Tarique Rahman, who is also BNP chairman, will attend an organisational meeting with leaders and activists of Chattogram BNP and its affiliated organisations at Radisson Blu Hotel in the port city.
BNP leaders said the meeting will bring together members of the full committees of the Chattogram city, north and south units, along with leaders of 11 affiliated and associated organisations.
The Prime Minister is expected to hear directly from grassroots leaders and give them necessary directives.
State Minister for Land and Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Barrister Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin said Tarique Rahman remains focused on reducing the suffering of people and has instructed authorities to speed up rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged homes.
He said the government is building houses for flood-hit people in Banshkhali, while financial assistance is being provided in other affected upazilas according to need.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Chattogram for Dhaka by air around 9:20 pm.