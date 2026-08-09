Prime Minister almost certain not to attend BRICS summit

Fresh tensions have emerged in Bangladesh–India relations after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina was given an opportunity to speak directly to journalists in Delhi. Against this backdrop, it has become almost certain that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend the outreach session of the BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi on 12–13 September.

Several high-level sources of the Bangladesh government told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, that following the recent developments, the possibility of the prime minister attending the BRICS outreach session has effectively vanished.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Tarique Rahman in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC to attend the session. The invitation was conveyed in a diplomatic letter sent to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on 14 July.

BRICS is an alliance of 11 emerging economies. BIMSTEC is a regional organisation for cooperation among countries around the Bay of Bengal. The outreach session of BRICS generally allows leaders of selected non-member countries and regional organisations to participate.