India must rethink friendly ties if it allows Hasina political activities: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has warned India over the political activities of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently staying in the country.

He said India would need to reconsider its friendly relations with Bangladesh if it allows Hasina, who fled the country amid the mass uprising, to conduct political activities from Indian soil.

“You will play the Hasina card and seek friendly relations with Bangladesh; remember, the two are contradictory. I hope the Indian authorities and the Indian government will understand this,” the home minister said.

He made the remarks on Saturday as the chief guest at a discussion held at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building at Dhaka University to mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising.

The discussion, titled “The Role of University Teachers in the Fall of the Fascist Government,” was organised by the Dhaka University White Panel and the University Teachers’ Association of Bangladesh (UTAB).

Salahuddin Ahmed urged India not to allow Sheikh Hasina to make political statements or support activities against Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh wanted to maintain friendly diplomatic relations with neighbouring India based on mutual interdependence and respect for sovereignty.