India doesn’t endorse Hasina’s comments: Jaiswal
The Government of India does not endorse anything said by Bangladesh's ousted and convicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a press conference held in New Delhi.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks on Friday while responding to questions at the ministry's weekly media briefing in New Delhi.
He said, "The Government (of India) does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh."
Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising and remains a fugitive, joined a press conference via audio call on Wednesday evening. The event was organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi.
Before the event, the Bangladesh government had formally conveyed its objection to India. It had also warned that allowing Sheikh Hasina to engage in political activities from Indian soil could hinder efforts to normalise bilateral relations.
Responding to the objection, India's Ministry of External Affairs had said the Government of India had no connection with the event.
Despite Bangladesh's objection, the programme went ahead. Hasina joined via audio call, delivered a statement and also answered several questions from journalists. Later that night, the Bangladesh government issued a strong reaction.
In a statement, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people."
The ministry's statement also said that Hasina's interaction with journalists from Indian soil on the second anniversary of the July mass uprising was an affront to Bangladesh's sovereignty and a grave insult to those martyred during the uprising.
On Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told journalists that the incident had raised concerns about the future of Bangladesh-India relations.
At Friday's briefing, journalists raised several questions on the issue. In response, Jaiswal said, "I have already stated government's position on the issue before the press conference happened. You would have seen those remarks, you were present here. I am reiterating it here: Government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity, and government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.”
Jaiswal had made essentially the same remarks in response to questions on the previous day.
However, on Friday he added that, "especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh." He said, “The government (of India) has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,” He repeated the same point in Hindi after making it in English.
During the New Delhi event, Sajeeb Wazed, who joined virtually from the United States, said Bangladesh was rapidly turning into another Pakistan. Referring to that remark at Friday's briefing, a journalist asked whether India endorsed the allegation and how concerned it was about the situation in Bangladesh.
In response, Jaiswal said, “We keep a close watch on all the developments in our neighbourhood. India pays particular attention to its national security and takes appropriate steps in response to any development or situation."
Jaiswal did not comment on whether India endorsed or rejected Sajeeb Wazed's allegation.