India doesn’t endorse Hasina’s comments: Jaiswal

The Government of India does not endorse anything said by Bangladesh's ousted and convicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a press conference held in New Delhi.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks on Friday while responding to questions at the ministry's weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

He said, "The Government (of India) does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh."