Sheikh Hasina's event: Jaiswal says India has no connection
The Indian government has no connection with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s participation in a private event in New Delhi or with any views she may express there, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.
The ministry said the Government of India has no involvement in the event scheduled for Wednesday.
Speaking at the ministry's weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the government's position in response to questions about Sheikh Hasina's planned participation.
Jaiswal said the event in question is being organised by a private media organisation and that the Indian government has "no connection" or involvement with it.
He added that the government neither approves nor endorses any views that may be expressed at such events.
Responding to the same question in Hindi, Jaiswal reiterated that the Government of India has no "connection" with the event.
He said the government does not "support" whatever may be said there and has no "relationship" with the programme.
According to media reports, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to participate virtually in an event of foreign journalists at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The event has drawn objections from the Bangladeshi government. On Monday, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Humaiun Kobir, conveyed the government's concerns to Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka.
Humaiun Kobir requested that Sheikh Hasina and other leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in Bangladesh, refrain from making political statements while staying in India.
He said such statements could hinder positive progress in bilateral relations and sought India's cooperation on the matter.
According to the FCC, the event is scheduled to run from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday. Sajeeb Wazed is expected to join virtually from the United States. While the organisers had initially said Sheikh Hasina would participate live via video, they announced on Tuesday that she would instead deliver a pre-recorded audio message. FCC sources also said several fugitive Awami League leaders may attend the event in person.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted from power during the mass uprising on 5 August, 2024, and has remained in New Delhi since then.
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity related to the killings of protesters during the suppression of the uprising. Bangladesh has been requesting India to extradite her to face trial.
During an earlier briefing, Jaiswal had been asked about an invitation extended to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit.
At Tuesday's briefing, he was asked whether the invitation was extended in his capacity as Bangladesh's prime minister or as chair of BIMSTEC.
Jaiswal replied that Tarique Rahman had received a formal invitation to visit India when he became Bangladesh's prime minister in February 2026. The separate invitation to attend the BRICS Summits outreach session, however, was issued in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair.
He said this follows established practice, noting that leaders of other regional groupings had also been invited in their respective capacities.
Jaiswal was also asked about renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty after an Indian parliamentary committee recommended taking steps toward its renewal.
He said Bangladesh and India share 54 transboundary rivers, and decisions on water sharing are handled through the Joint Rivers Commission, along with various bilateral mechanisms and technical-level committees that facilitate discussions on the Ganges treaty.
He added that any talks on renewing the agreement would proceed through these established institutional mechanisms.