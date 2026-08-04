Sheikh Hasina's event: Jaiswal says India has no connection

The Indian government has no connection with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s participation in a private event in New Delhi or with any views she may express there, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry said the Government of India has no involvement in the event scheduled for Wednesday.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the government's position in response to questions about Sheikh Hasina's planned participation.

Jaiswal said the event in question is being organised by a private media organisation and that the Indian government has "no connection" or involvement with it.

He added that the government neither approves nor endorses any views that may be expressed at such events.