Opinion
Allowing Sheikh Hasina to speak in Delhi to the media is disrespectful to Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina’s engagement with the media in Delhi has, for the time being, hindered efforts to move Bangladesh-India relations forward in a constructive manner. The former Prime Minister of Bangladesh fled to Delhi while facing allegations of responsibility for mass killings. Therefore, it would not have been possible for her to speak to the media in Delhi without the permission of the Indian government. The Bangladesh government had accordingly requested that India not allow her to use its territory for such a purpose.
Ignoring that request, India allowed Sheikh Hasina to address the media. On the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, this has been viewed as an act of disregard toward Bangladesh and has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people.
Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted in connection with mass killings, continues to engage in activities against Bangladesh while in India. She has persisted in efforts to destabilise the country. In her remarks following the brutal mass killings, she expressed not the slightest remorse; instead, she once again revealed herself as a cold-blooded killer. Last Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina made numerous false claims and attempted to portray Bangladesh in an entirely negative light. This campaign of misinformation is in no way acceptable to the people of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has consistently stated that it seeks to advance its relationship with India on the basis of mutual respect, dignity, and sovereign equality. In its relations with New Delhi, Dhaka has continued to emphasise the importance of a good-neighborly approach.
However, the same attitude has not been evident from India. In recent times, political leaders from West Bengal, Assam, and other parts of India have made highly insulting and provocative remarks about Bangladesh. Such statements by Indian politicians are creating obstacles to the development of positive relations between the two countries.
Attempts at illegal push-ins across the Bangladesh-India border are entirely unacceptable and must be brought to a complete halt. In addition to Sheikh Hasina, around 1,200 leaders of the Awami League, which has been banned from political activities in Bangladesh, are reportedly in hiding in India. Furthermore, several military officers who fled Bangladesh are also said to be residing in India.
These individuals from Bangladesh who have taken refuge in India are engaging in activities against their home country. Their actions have become a significant obstacle to the relationship between Bangladesh and India. India needs to recognise the seriousness of this issue.
As a neighboring country, Bangladesh believes in the principle of peaceful coexistence in South Asia. This relationship, however, must be based on mutual respect, dignity, and sovereign equality.
* Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retired) is President, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).