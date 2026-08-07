Allowing Sheikh Hasina to speak in Delhi to the media is disrespectful to Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina’s engagement with the media in Delhi has, for the time being, hindered efforts to move Bangladesh-India relations forward in a constructive manner. The former Prime Minister of Bangladesh fled to Delhi while facing allegations of responsibility for mass killings. Therefore, it would not have been possible for her to speak to the media in Delhi without the permission of the Indian government. The Bangladesh government had accordingly requested that India not allow her to use its territory for such a purpose.

Ignoring that request, India allowed Sheikh Hasina to address the media. On the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, this has been viewed as an act of disregard toward Bangladesh and has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people.