India must decide its stance: Shama Obaed

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said that when a convicted individual makes remarks from Indian soil claiming that militancy is spreading in Bangladesh, and the Indian government allows such statements, it raises concerns among the people of Bangladesh about the future direction of bilateral relations. She added that it is ultimately up to India to decide what kind of relationship it wants with Bangladesh.

The state minister made the remarks while briefing journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon, in response to a question about ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina speaking directly to the media in Delhi on Wednesday.

A journalist asked the state minister for her reaction to attempts by convicted individuals based in India to portray Bangladesh as a “militant state.”