Dhaka-Delhi relations face fresh tensions over Hasina

Sources at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sheikh Hasina’s announcement of her return while staying in India has sparked a new controversy. In particular, when she announced her political return to Bangladesh through an interview from Delhi, questions arose among the government’s policymakers as to whether she did so without the consent of the Indian central government. Recently, irritation over the matter has also been expressed at the top levels of the government.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi said Bangladesh has repeatedly asked India to take measures to ensure that Sheikh Hasina cannot conduct anti-Bangladesh activities from Delhi or make attempts to create instability in Bangladesh. As India has not responded to those requests, a crisis of trust has emerged between the two countries.

According to diplomatic analysts, India should remain vigilant to ensure that Sheikh Hasina’s political activities do not damage New Delhi’s relations with the democratically elected government of Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh.