Two more children die with measles symptoms, both in Sylhet

Two more children have died in the country with symptoms of measles in the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Saturday). During the same period, 961 children developed measles symptoms. Another 108 children were confirmed to have measles. In total, 1,069 children were affected by measles or measles symptoms.

These figures were disclosed today, Saturday, in the measles-related report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). According to the DGHS, the two children who died with measles symptoms were from Sylhet.