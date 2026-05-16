Bangladesh

Two more children die with measles symptoms, both in Sylhet

Staff Correspondent
Seven-month-old Moymuna, who had symptoms of measles, was brought to the DNCC COVID Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali after failing to get a bed at two other hospitals. The mother, who came from Lakshmipur, broke down in tears while talking about her child. The photo was taken yesterday afternoonDipu Malakar

Two more children have died in the country with symptoms of measles in the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am on Friday to 8:00 am on Saturday). During the same period, 961 children developed measles symptoms. Another 108 children were confirmed to have measles. In total, 1,069 children were affected by measles or measles symptoms.

These figures were disclosed today, Saturday, in the measles-related report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). According to the DGHS, the two children who died with measles symptoms were from Sylhet.

With this, since 15 March, a total of 379 child deaths with measles symptoms have been recorded across the country. During the same period, 74 children died after being diagnosed with measles. Altogether, 453 children have died from measles or measles symptoms.

According to DGHS data, since 15 March this year, 56,572 children have developed measles symptoms. During this time, 41,028 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. However, 36,645 of them recovered and returned home from hospital.

The DGHS also stated that since 15 March, measles infection has been confirmed in 7,524 children across the country.

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