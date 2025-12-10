Who to be appointed as advisers in place of Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud

Two advisers, Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, to the interim government’s advisory council are set to resign. Both will step down before the announcement of the schedule for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, senior government sources said.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is currently serving as the adviser to the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Mahfuj Alam, meanwhile, is adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Their resignation will leave advisory posts vacant across three ministries.