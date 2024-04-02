NBR seeks to impose VAT on metrorail tickets from July

A 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) is likely to be imposed on metrorail tickets from July this year.

Currently there is a VAT waiver on metrorail tickets, which will expire on 30 June.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is not interested in continuing this facility since, according to the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), all types of tax rebates should be reduced, said sources from the VAT department of NBR.