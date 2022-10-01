A group wishes to weaken road transport act

A group is trying to enfeeble the road transport act, alleged Road safety Coalition Bangladesh. The organisation questioned in whose favour no rules have been formed even after four years of the enactment of road transport act.

They demanded quick formulation of the rules. Road Safety Coalition organised a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday demanding quick formation of the rules under Road Transport Act-2018.

Nirapad Sarak Chai chairman Ilias Kanchan said, regulations of the road transport act haven’t been formed even after four years. A group wishes to weaken the act from the very beginning.