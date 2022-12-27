Bangladesh, AFD sign Host Country Agreement

In 2022, AFD and the Economic Relations Division of the Government of Bangladesh signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) for the establishment of AFD activities in Bangladesh, a successful outcome of years of negotiations between the French and Bangladesh governments.

This was a crucial step which came after 10 years of operation and over 20 projects financed in the country. AFD has become a major development partner of Bangladesh.

For the single year of 2022, €278.3 million (loans and grants) were approved, and an unprecedented amount of €183.5m was disbursed.