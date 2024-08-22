Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina: Govt

Bangladesh's interim government revoked the diplomatic passport of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, after she fled a student-led uprising earlier this month.

The interior ministry said in a statement that Hasina's passport, as well as those belonging to former government ministers and ex-lawmakers no longer in their posts, "have to be revoked".

More than 450 people were killed -- many by police fire -- during the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, as crowds stormed her official residence in Dhaka.

A United Nations team arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday to assess whether to investigate alleged human rights violations committed during protests that ended Hasina's iron-fisted 15-year rule.