Protestors' huge gathering at Shahbagh, more processions joining

Several thousands demonstrators are demonstrating at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital till filing this report at 12:00pm on Sunday, demanding resignation of the government.

Police have taken position in front of Shahbagh police station. A section of demonstrators are requesting others not to move towards the police station, diverting the demonstrators to the other side.

At around 11:00am, the demonstrators at the Shahbagh area chased Awami League men. After 10:30am, they brought out a procession at Shahbagh from Old Dhaka.