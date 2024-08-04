Protestors' huge gathering at Shahbagh, more processions joining
Several thousands demonstrators are demonstrating at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital till filing this report at 12:00pm on Sunday, demanding resignation of the government.
Police have taken position in front of Shahbagh police station. A section of demonstrators are requesting others not to move towards the police station, diverting the demonstrators to the other side.
At around 11:00am, the demonstrators at the Shahbagh area chased Awami League men. After 10:30am, they brought out a procession at Shahbagh from Old Dhaka.
At that time, Awami League leaders and activists were chanting slogans in front of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
The demonstrators, at one stage, chased the Awami League men and pushed them inside the hospital, leading to clashes between two sides.
At the time, the protestors entered the hospital and were looking for Awami League leaders and activists. At the time, around 20 vehicles and 15 motorcycles on the hospital premises were vandalised. Several motorcycles were set on fire.
When the protestors were coming out of the hospital at around 11:30am, brickbats were thrown. Then the protestors carried vandalised property again.
The protestors left the hospital at around 11:30am. They took position at the Shahbagh intersection. They chanted slogans for their one-point demand. It was said, "Why was my brother killed, the administration must answer."
All-out non-cooperation of the Students against Discrimination movement has started. Chhatra League leaders and activists beat up a few demonstrators who were going across the Shahbagh area to observe their programme. Later, the demonstrators organised themselves there. Awami League leaders and activists were not seen around 12:00pm in the area.