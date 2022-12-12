UK continues to push for a long-term solution through safe repatriation: Dickson

The United Kingdom is contributing an additional £4.5 million to sustain the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, lifting its funding from the start of the crisis in August 2017 to a total of £345 million, reports news agency UNB.

This additional support to WFP (£3m) and UNICEF (£1.5m) will provide food, water, sanitation, and child protection to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.