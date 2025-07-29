Beijing pressures Dhaka to become active in China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral forum

In June, China arranged a “non-official discussion” involving Bangladesh and Pakistan in Kunming. Although Dhaka has clearly stated that this was not the formation of any alliance but merely an official-level discussion, Beijing’s efforts have not ceased. China continues its diplomatic pressure and engagement to activate Bangladesh in the trilateral initiative.

On 19 June, the foreign secretaries of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh held a meeting in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province. Over the past month, this trilateral initiative has become a topic of discussion among political and diplomatic circles.

On 21 July, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Dhaka. During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador once again brought up the trilateral initiative.