Nutrition lost for polishing rice: Study

The highest nutritional elements are lost when rice is polished, as the modern rice millers trim off 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the rice, according to a study.

Ten researchers at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science (INFS) of Dhaka University and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) conducted the study.

The study said people are being deprived of nutrition due to rice being polished as only carbohydrates remain and after polishing rice.

An article titled Variations in the Major Nutrient Composition of Dominant High-Yield Varieties (HYVs) in Parboiled and Polished Rice of Bangladesh was published in international science journal Foods in November.

Researchers said the study has been sent to the concerned ministries including the food ministry and the agriculture ministry.

The portion of rice, which is trimmed, is used as food for chicken and fish and also producing rice bran oil.

Another study titled 'A study on price hike of rice in Bangladesh: Condition from consumers to farmers' conducted by BRRI in 2022 says the rice millers sell the trimming portion of rice at a good price. The rice millers make a good profit by selling rice and byproducts.