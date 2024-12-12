78 sailors to be brought back from India through talks
The government is optimistic about bringing back 78 sailors detained in Paradip of India’s Odisha through diplomatic negotiations.
India has been approached formally and discussions are underway with them for the sailors’ return, Jashim Uddin, foreign secretary, said in a press briefing at the ministry on Thursday.
The foreign secretary also briefed the media on the upcoming visit of East Timor president José Ramos-Horta. The president is scheduled to visit Dhaka on 15 December, marking his first visit in a decade.
Responding to a query about the government’s actions over the detained sailors and two fishing vessels, Jashim Uddin said they have contacted India and are engaged in discussions about bringing back the detained sailors.
“We hope we will be able to bring them back soon through discussions,” he added.
The Indian coast guard had seized two fishing vessels, along with 78 sailors, on Monday afternoon, when they were fishing near the Indian maritime boundary.