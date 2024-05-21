HC orders Pharma Solutions to destroy fake diabetes strips

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Limited (PSBL) to destroy fake diabetes strips (Accu-Chek) in the packaging of a foreign multinational company. The High Court bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed this order along with the ruling on the preliminary hearing of a writ filed over this issue.

The HC ordered the defendant to destroy those fake strips in presence of the director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and representatives on behalf of the writ petitioner (Consumers Association of Bangladesh). The court also asked to submit a report on the implementation of the order within seven working days.

According to the documents, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection issued a circular with a warning regarding fake diabetes strips in the market.