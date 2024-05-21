HC orders Pharma Solutions to destroy fake diabetes strips
The High Court (HC) has ordered the Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Limited (PSBL) to destroy fake diabetes strips (Accu-Chek) in the packaging of a foreign multinational company. The High Court bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed this order along with the ruling on the preliminary hearing of a writ filed over this issue.
The HC ordered the defendant to destroy those fake strips in presence of the director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and representatives on behalf of the writ petitioner (Consumers Association of Bangladesh). The court also asked to submit a report on the implementation of the order within seven working days.
According to the documents, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection issued a circular with a warning regarding fake diabetes strips in the market.
It said there are several reports of fake diabetes strips being sold at different drug stores. So all the relevant people are hereby being warned to refrain from stockpiling or selling the diabetes strips (Accu Check) distributed in the market by the Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Limited under the batch-226076156 or any other fake strips, medicines, medical equipment.
The directorate held a view exchange meeting on 11 February to prevent the sale of fake diabetes strips.
Later, on 3 March, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) appealed to the relevant authorities to take actions against the persons involved in the distribution of fake strips in the market. However, there wasn’t much response from the authorities concerned. The CAB then sent a legal notice. Later, the agency moved to the court and filed the writ on 19 May as the officials concerned didn’t make any move even after sending the legal notice.
Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua attended the hearing in favour of the writ while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy and assistant attorney general Selim Azad represented the state.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said the fake strips marketed by the PSBL were first traced in the Kakrail outlet of Lazz Pharma. A printing press named Print One printed 3,500 fake wrappers after taking an order from the PSBL online which came into light following a drive conducted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.
He further said the PSBL has confessed about marketing fake diabetes strips. Although the company issued letters to its distributors to withdraw the fake strips, it is yet to provide an account on how much of the fake strips have been marketed or how much of it has been stockpiled by the company. Even no action has been taken against the liable persons. Therefore, the CAB petitioned the writ.