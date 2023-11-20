231 BGB platoons deployed on day 2 of hartal

A total of 231 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the second day of the 48-hour countrywide hartal is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Monday.

On the second day of the 48-hour hartal, 28 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incident.

The remaining 203 platoons of the border force have been deployed across the country along with other forces, including Rapid Action Battalion, the BGB official said.