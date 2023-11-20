231 BGB platoons deployed on day 2 of hartal

A total of 231 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the second day of the 48-hour countrywide hartal is underway.
Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Monday.
On the second day of the 48-hour hartal, 28 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incident.
The remaining 203 platoons of the border force have been deployed across the country along with other forces, including Rapid Action Battalion, the BGB official said.
Members of the paramilitary force have been performing their duties to ensure the safety of lives and properties since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartal.
In addition, a total of 425 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.
BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties called the latest 48-hour countrywide hartal after the general election schedule was announced by the election commission (EC).