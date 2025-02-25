Stop mudslinging each other or our sovereignty will be at stake: Army chief

The Army Chief General has warned that the country’s sovereignty will be at stake if mudslinging goes on at each other.

He said, “This country belongs to all of us. We want to live in peace. We don’t want any more violence.”

The army chief made the statement while addressing a commemoration ceremony at Helmet Hall of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the 57 army officers killed in the 2009 carnage, along with several of their family members.

The army chief urged everyone to work to unite the nation.

He said, “There could be dissent or we may differ in vision. However, at the end of the day we will have to remain united for the sake of the nation. This is the only way to run the country properly. This is the only way to build an advanced nation. Trust me, I don’t want to head. We don’t want to move in that direction.”