Stop mudslinging each other or our sovereignty will be at stake: Army chief
The Army Chief General has warned that the country’s sovereignty will be at stake if mudslinging goes on at each other.
He said, “This country belongs to all of us. We want to live in peace. We don’t want any more violence.”
The army chief made the statement while addressing a commemoration ceremony at Helmet Hall of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the 57 army officers killed in the 2009 carnage, along with several of their family members.
The army chief urged everyone to work to unite the nation.
He said, “There could be dissent or we may differ in vision. However, at the end of the day we will have to remain united for the sake of the nation. This is the only way to run the country properly. This is the only way to build an advanced nation. Trust me, I don’t want to head. We don’t want to move in that direction.”
“I am warning you otherwise you would have said that I didn’t caution you. I am warning you that if you cannot work together setting aside the differences among yourselves, if you continue to fight and sling mud at each other, then the nation’s sovereignty and independence will be at stake. This country belongs to us all. We want to live in peace and prosperity,” he added.
The army chief further said that the army is working to ensure peace in the country. Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “The police force is not working now. One of the major reasons for this is the fact that a number of police are accused in a number of cases. Many of them have been imprisoned. The members of the RAB, BGB, DGFI and the NSI are panicked.”
Citing that maintaining law and order in the country is not solely the task of the army, “There are 200,000 police members. There are BGB, RAB, Ansar-VDP. I only have 30,000 soldiers, who are deployed in rotation. One group returns to the cantonment while the other group replaces. How can I fill this void with just 30,000 soldiers? We are trying day and night with this manpower to keep the situation under control.”
He further said in this regard, “The riots that have taken place here are our own deeds. This is our own manufacturing, we have created these ourselves. If we continue to get involved in these conflicting activities, peace and order will never be restored. This is something you must keep in mind," he said.
Free, fair and inclusive elections
The army chief hoped for a free, fair and participatory polls saying, “We are heading towards a free, fair and inclusive election in the country. The government will definitely take the necessary reform initiatives to ensure that.”
Waker-Uz-Zaman further said, “Whenever I spoke to Dr. Yunus, he completely agreed with me on the fact that there should be a free, fair and inclusive election and that the election should be held within December, as I said at the beginning (an election within 18 months). I think the government is heading towards that. Dr. Yunus is trying his best to keep the nation united. We all have to help to ensure his success. We all will have to try for that. Inshallah, we will keep working united.”
‘Don’t speak offensively about the army’
The army chief also urged people to refrain from making offensive comments about the army. Speaking regarding this, Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “I see a common thing and that is hatred towards the army and army chief. But I couldn’t find any reason behind this.”
He further said, “We are the only force that is still working for you, standing on the platform. Of course, the Navy and Air Force are also there. Instead of attacking, help us with advice and encourage us. We will definitely accept good advice. We want to remain together and progress as a nation.”
The army chief also thanked RAOWA Club chairman Colonel (retd) Mohammd Abdul Haque for inviting him to the event saying, “He gave me the opportunity to speak today. I have spoken frankly today. It’s not always possible to speak openly from my position. But today I have done that.”