Poet Sohel Hasan Galib put on 2-day remand
The court has granted a two-day remand to question poet Sohel Hasan Galib who was arrested for hurting religious sentiment.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court passed the order following a plea from the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday.
Earlier, the police appealed for a 7-day remand for questioning poet Sohel Hasan Galib. The poet was produced before the court today. His lawyer appealed for his bail. The court granted a 2-day bail for him upon hearing both sides.
Police arrested poet Sohel Hasan Galib from Fatullah in Narayanganj last Thursday on the allegation of hurting religious sentiment.
The police produced him before the court a day later with a prayer for a 10-day-remand. The court rejected the plea and sent him to jail.
Investigation officer and DB police sub-inspector Humayun Kabir informed the court in writing that Sohel Hasan Galib made derogatory remarks on religion in one of his Facebook posts.