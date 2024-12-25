PK Halder released on bail from Kolkata jail
Prashanta Kumar Halder aka PK Halder, who allegedly siphoned off more than Tk 35 billion out of the country from various financial institutions, has been released on bail from a jail in India after two and a half years.
He was released from the Presidency Correctional Home in Alipore, Kolkata in West Bengal around 6:30 pm on Tuesday.
After emerging out from the prison, PK Halder told journalists, “I will make no comment now and will speak later after consulting my lawyers.” A vehicle was seen waiting outside the prison facility and he boarded on it and left.
Last Friday, a Kolkata court granted bail to PK Halder on a personal bond of Rs 1 million under certain conditions. The bond documents were submitted to the court on Monday. As the document copy reached the Presidency Correctional Home, PK Halder was released on Tuesday evening.
Along with PK Halder, two of his associates, Swapan Mistry alias Swapan Mitra and Uttam Mistry alias Uttam Mitra, were also granted bail. Uttam Mitra also walked out of prison with PK Halder but Swapan Mitra is behind bars as his documents are pending at the court.
The next hearing in this case will be held on 9 January.
PK Halder fled the country after he cunningly took away more than Tk 35 billion from four non-bank financial institutions -- International Leasing and Financial Services, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC).
India's central intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates financial irregularities, arrested PK Halder from a hotel in Rajarhat in West Bengal of India in May 2022. The ED also arrested his five associates.
A Dhaka court sentenced former managing director of Global Islami Bank (former NRB) PK Halder to 22 years in jail in a case filed by ACC over amassing wealth beyond known sources and money laundering.