PM Hasina likely to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September for which her stay in London may be extended by one day, said a reliable source on Sunday.

On 19 September, the Queen's coffin will be taken in a procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which will be a Bank Holiday in the UK.

The coffin will proceed through central London on Wednesday, and then will be laid in state at Westminster Hall. It will remain there for the next four days.