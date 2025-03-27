Chief Adviser urges Asian countries to chart clear roadmap for shared prosperity

“We need reliable funds that address our challenges and meet our growing demands,” he said.

Regarding trade cooperation, he said, Asia remains one of the least integrated regions. This weak integration stifles investment and trade.

We must work to boost trade cooperation immediately, he noted.

Addressing the food and agriculture cooperation, professor Yunus said the Asian countries must promote resource-efficient farming and domestic production must be enhanced for food security.

“We need to reduce import reliance and achieve self-sufficiency. Expanding tech-based sustainable agricultural solutions and innovation in regenerative and climate-smart farming is key,” he said.