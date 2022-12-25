New concern over corona at year end

In December 2019, humans were first infected with coronavirus in China’s Wuhan. Then, becoming an epidemic, it spread all over the world.

Meanwhile, new concerns are being heard coming in the last week of December this year. It is a sub-variant of coronavirus’s omicron variant that has created this risk.

World Health Organization (WHO)’s latest epidemiological update from 21 December stated that 149,674 new patients have been identified in China within past one week (12-18 December). 337 people died during this time.

Even in the previous week, almost the same number of people were infected and died in the country. A lot more people were infected in Japan and South Korea during this period, as stated in the WHO report.

The WHO report has stated, despite infections going up in some countries, the overall global infection scenario has been stable. Instead, deaths in the last week have fallen by 6 per cent from the previous week.