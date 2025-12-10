13th parliamentary polls
National election, referendum schedule Thursday
The schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, at 6:00pm.
The Chief Election Commissioner will announce the schedule in an address to the nation.
Election Commission Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed informed journalists of this on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the afternoon, the EC Secretary said that the Chief Election Commissioner’s speech would be recorded at 4:00 pm today.
This time, a referendum will be held on the same day as the parliamentary election. The schedules for both will be announced simultaneously.
Earlier today at noon, the Election Commission, led by the Chief Election Commissioner, met the President at Bangabhaban.
The EC Secretary said the President was informed about the preparations for the national election and the referendum, and the President expressed his satisfaction.