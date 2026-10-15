Writ seeks directives to protect cultural activities

The legal notice stated that incidents involving obstruction, objections and protests against cultural events, the suspension or cancellation of programmes on security grounds, and demands to stop traditional boat races had recently come to light in different parts of the country.

According to published reports, the authorities cancelled a concert in Kishoreganj in August 2026 following objections from a local group.

Around the same time, demands emerged to stop a traditional boat race on the Sunai River in Beanibazar, Sylhet. In Dhaka, a concert by singer Anupam Roy was cancelled at the last moment.

Lawyer Saddam Hossain said he filed the writ petition after receiving no response to the legal notice.