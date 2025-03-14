Joint operation
383 detained, ammunition, bombs recovered in 7 days: ISPR
A total of 383 people including muggers, robbers and terrorists were detained from Dhaka and elsewhere of the country during the joint operation between 6 March and 13 March.
The joint forces also recovered arms, bombs, bullets, narcotics and so on from their possession during the operations.
The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said this in a press release on Friday.
The ISPR release said the Bangladesh Army is performing its duties professionally across the country to maintain law and order situation. As part of this, various units under different divisions and independent brigades in coordination of other law enforcement agencies conducted several joint operations in Dhaka and other places of the country.
A total of 383 offenders including listed terrorists, extortionists, muggers, kidnappers, teen gang members and narcotic dealers were arrested during the operation.
Three pistols, a revolver, two shooter guns, annunciation, crude bombs, drugs, locally-made sharp edged weapons, uniforms of different law enforcement agencies, passports, national identity (NID) cards, mobile phones, SIM cards, cash money were recovered during the operation.
The detainees were handed over to local police stations for interrogation and legal formalities. Besides, army members along with fire service personnel joined rescue operations and provided safety to people’s lives during various fire incidents at various places of the country, the press release added.
The press release also said Bangladesh Army continued this operation to maintain the overall law and order situation of the country. Everyone has been requested to inform the nearby army camp on any suspicious activity.