Confusion over Jhenaidah triple murder, 8 killed in same spot in two decades
Three were killed in a field in Ramchandrapur village under Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa upazila bordering Piarpur village in Kushtia Sadar. Two killed on Friday night were from Harinakundu upazila and one from Kushtia Sadar.
On Saturday afternoon, stains of blood were seen in two places on the slope of a canal. Locals said a body was found in the canal.
This correspondent talked with 10 to 12 locals on the spot. At one stage police and plainclothes detectives also came in and started talking with the locals. The locals, frightened at the presence of law enforcers, were unwilling to disclose their identities. Some of them said they heard thudding sounds around 9:00pm on Friday. None could dare to look for the source of the sound.
Locals said extremist groups killed five people in the same spot on 5 December in 2003. Two more were killed around five to six years ago. Another beheaded body was found in the same area. The locals seldom want to use the road after the afternoon.
A local said the residents don't want to trade that place in the field even during the day. Another local resident said at least eight were either shot dead or beheaded in this area in the last 22 years.
A person who was at Piarpur Bazar said around 8:00pm on Friday night, he heard that armed men were occupying the road leading to Ramchandrapur and allowing none to use it. He heard three gunshots an hour later.
Another person from Ramchandrapur said one of his relatives wanted to go to Piarpur village using the road. But he was not allowed to use the road.
Immediately after the shooting, journalists of Jhenaidah received messages through Whatsapp that read, “Three have been shot dead. Kalu JASAD Gana Bahini’.
While this message has frightened the locals, it also created confusion. Some think that the message has been sent to cover up the incident.
It has been learnt that Kalu is from Paschim Abdalpur village under Abdalpur union in Kushtia Sadar. He has not been living in the area for 24 years. He is the top leader of a terrorist organisation. Kalu, who maintains a gang of his own, has been living in India for a long time. There are rumors that he returned from India recently.