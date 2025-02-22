Confusion over Jhenaidah triple murder, 8 killed in same spot in two decades

Three were killed in a field in Ramchandrapur village under Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa upazila bordering Piarpur village in Kushtia Sadar. Two killed on Friday night were from Harinakundu upazila and one from Kushtia Sadar.

On Saturday afternoon, stains of blood were seen in two places on the slope of a canal. Locals said a body was found in the canal.

This correspondent talked with 10 to 12 locals on the spot. At one stage police and plainclothes detectives also came in and started talking with the locals. The locals, frightened at the presence of law enforcers, were unwilling to disclose their identities. Some of them said they heard thudding sounds around 9:00pm on Friday. None could dare to look for the source of the sound.