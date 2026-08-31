US provides $2.4m in health equipment to strengthen Bangladesh’s health system
The United States is providing $2.4 million in health equipment and supplies to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to strengthen maternal, newborn, and child health services nationwide.
The US Embassy in Dhaka said this in a press release sent to the media by US Mission spokesperson Poornima Rai on Monday.
The press release said the broader US contribution — newborn warmers and breathing equipment, therapeutic food for severely malnourished children, and supplies to keep vaccines effective — is reaching hospitals and health centers nationwide, including hard-to-reach areas, through U.S.-funded partners FHI 360, Jhpiego, JSI, and UNICEF.
At Panchagarh District Hospital, US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen presented maternal and newborn care training models to Civil Surgeon physician Md Mizanur Rahman, it added.
This support advances the America First Global Health Strategy, using practical partnerships to strengthen health systems and promote American health innovation.
The US remains committed to working with the Government of Bangladesh to expand access to quality health care nationwide, according to the press release.