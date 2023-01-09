Bangladesh

Ferry services on Chandpur -Shariatpur route resume after 8 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 2 hours' disruption due to thick fog. UNB

Ferry services on Chandpur -Shariatpur route resumed on Monday morning after eight hours of suspension due to dense fog, UNB reports.

“Ferry services were suspended at 12:00 am on Sunday due to heavy fog considering the safety of the passengers,” Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) ferry ghat manager Faisal Alam said.

Seven ferries are now operating on Chandpur-Shariatpur-Narsinghpur route.

Due to the suspension of ferry services, small and large vehicles got stranded on both sides of the river.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment