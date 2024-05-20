Top terrors still control Dhaka crime world from abroad

Dhaka’s crime world was once controlled by around 30 notorious top terrors. The blood curdling terror of these criminals somewhat waned after Picchi Hannan was killed in ‘crossfire’. Many were arrested while some fled abroad. But killing and extortion still take place in Dhaka at the behest of these top terrors.

Sources said these top criminals still control Dhaka’s crime world from abroad. These criminals are conducting the crimes some places in tandem with others while disparately in others facing off one another.

Investigation reveals that four of the 30 top criminals of Dhaka died, seven are incarcerated while 17 are staying abroad. Information cannot be gathered about two of them.

23 of these 30 were enlisted by the home ministry as top terrors on 26 December in 2001.

According to information available to law enforcers, at least nine out of 17 criminals are involved with crimes based in Dhaka. Police found out their connection with at least 19 major crimes in Dhaka city in the last two years. They had involvement with many other minor incidents. At least 31 cases, general diary (GD) and complaint were filed over these incidents.

According to information available with intelligence agencies the main target of these criminals is extortion. The top terrors that fled abroad are most active in Motijheel, Shahjahanpur, Paltan, Malibagh, Badda, Mohammadpur, Adabor and Mirpur areas of the city. Some of them have political connections.

They mainly target cable TV and internet connection businesses, real estate businesses, construction, contracting businesses, business establishments and garment factories to collect 'toll'. They also target footpaths, markets, house owners, high officials and drug trade.