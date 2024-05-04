CPD recommends Tk 22,776 as min wage for tannery workers

The Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has suggested setting the minimum wage for tannery industry workers at Tk 22,776, a figure calculated based on the current food prices and inflation rates.

This recommendation was part of a media briefing titled "Challenges of Determining and Implementing Minimum Wages in the Tannery Industry," held at the CPD’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday, 4 May.

During the briefing, the think tank also advocated for a revision of the wage grading system to ensure fair compensation across the sector.

The research leading to these recommendations was spearheaded by Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at CPD, with senior researcher Tamim Ahmed presenting the keynote paper.