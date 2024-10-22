SC restores Jamaat’s appeal against verdict declaring registration illegal
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday restored Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s appeal against the High Court verdict that had declared its registration as a political party illegal.
“Restored,” said the apex court’s four-member bench headed by chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed after holding a hearing on a civil appeal filed for Jamaat.
Barrister Ehsan A Siddique and advocate Mohammad Shishier Monir argued for the Jamaat’s plea before the Appellate Division.
Because of today’s order, the party will be allowed to take part in the hearing on an appeal against the 2013 High Court verdict that had declared its registration as a political party illegal.
After hearing a writ petition filed by 25 people, including Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, then secretary general of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, the High Court declared Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration as a political party illegal on 1 August 2013.
Jamaat filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the High Court verdict. But the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 19 November 2023, upheld the High Court judgement, while it passed the order as “dismissal for default”, as the defendants’ principal lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Advocate-On-Record Zainul Abedin failed to appear before the court on that day and pleaded for time.
“Our plea was not heard or did not get disposed of after holding a hearing at the Appellate Division. It was ‘dismissed for default’. That is why we had pleaded to restore our appeal, and it has been accepted today. Now, if the apex court allows our appeal against the High Court judgement, we will get back our registration,” Advocate Mohammad Shishier Manir told newspersons.