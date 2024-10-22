SC restores Jamaat’s appeal against verdict declaring registration illegal

Jamaat filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the High Court verdict. But the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 19 November 2023, upheld the High Court judgement, while it passed the order as “dismissal for default”, as the defendants’ principal lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Advocate-On-Record Zainul Abedin failed to appear before the court on that day and pleaded for time.

“Our plea was not heard or did not get disposed of after holding a hearing at the Appellate Division. It was ‘dismissed for default’. That is why we had pleaded to restore our appeal, and it has been accepted today. Now, if the apex court allows our appeal against the High Court judgement, we will get back our registration,” Advocate Mohammad Shishier Manir told newspersons.