Corruption: NBR releases first secretary Faisal after his transfer to Bogura

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has released its first secretary Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal from his position following allegations of amassing illegal wealth through corruption.

An office order has been issued in this regard on Thursday afternoon. He was earlier transferred to the Bogura tax zone on 30 June.

A court in Dhaka on 27 June ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable assets held by Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal.