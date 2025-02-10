Scuffle over keeping Taslima Nasrin’s book, stall closed

A scuffle broke out at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in front of the stall of Sabysachi Publication over keeping a book of Taslima Nasrin, who has been living in exile in India, Monday.

Later, police closed down the stall. The person inside the stall has been taken to the police control room.

There were several posts on social media with the urge to demolish the stall raising allegations of promoting atheism. And the incident happened today.