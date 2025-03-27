Prothom Alo’s Suvra Kanti Das wins World Press Photo Award

Prothom Alo photojournalist Suvra Kanti Das has been honored with the prestigious World Press Photo Award this year. He is one of three winners in the single photograph category for the West, Central, and South Asia region.

His award-winning image, titled The Canvas of Power, captures the vandalism of a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bijoy Sarani intersection in Dhaka on 5 August, 2024.