Momen expresses displeasure over Congressmen’s letter about Hindu, Christian

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed displeasure over the misinformation in the six Congressmen’s letter about Bangladesh’s Hindu and Christian.

The ruling Awami League has been criticising their recent letter for its content, saying that they mimicked nothing but the BNP.

Abdul Momen said the content regarding the religious minorities in the country does not represent facts.

“It’s not true,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry on Monday referring to the letter’s content that contains what he said was wrong information.

The minister said such letters need proper verification before sending.