Awami-League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader said they told the US ambassador it is not possible to bring back the caretaker government while meeting him at the US embassy in Dhaka.

The leaders of the ruling party called on Peter Haas on Wednesday afternoon.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with this disclosure on Wednesday while addressing an event at TSC auditorium on Dhaka University campus.

He called upon the BNP leaders to stop thinking about the restoration of the caretaker government.