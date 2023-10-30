US, UK and 6 other countries express concern about violence, call for restraint

The governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, Republic of Korea, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States have expressed concern over the recent political violence in the country and have called for restraint.
A joint statement issued by the diplomatic missions of these countries in Bangladesh said their governments were "deeply concerned by the violence during political gatherings in Dhaka on 28 October."
They extended condolences for the loss of life and to those injured.
The statement went on to say, "We call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, eschew violence and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections."