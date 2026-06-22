Investment and trade to gain prominence alongside labour market

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend a formal meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Monday morning.

Discussions will focus on strengthening the relations between the two nations, including topics like labor markets, trade and investment expansion, energy cooperation, halal economy, semiconductor industry, and issues like agriculture, education, and public communication.

Four months after taking office as Prime Minister, following his victory in the national elections in February, Tarique Rahman has embarked on his first state visit abroad. Invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, he arrived in Kuala Lumpur Sunday night.

On the second day of the two-day visit, Tarique Rahman will first hold a private meeting with Anwar Ibrahim and then a delegation-level meeting.

After the discussions, a number of agreements, including memorandums of understanding, will be signed in the presence of both Prime Ministers. Following this, the two leaders will participate in a joint press conference.

Today, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will have a busy schedule in Malaysia's capital, Putrajaya.

After the official meetings, he will attend a state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his honour. Subsequently, he will meet with Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.