Mymensingh city election, Cumilla city mayoral by-polls on 9 March: EC

The election commission (EC) has announced that the Mymensingh City Corporation election and Cumilla City’s mayoral by-polls will be held on 9 March.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the election schedule at a press conference at the EC Bhaban on Wednesday.

The schedule for 231 other elections including municipality elections was also announced.

The EC secretary said the last date for submission of nomination papers for the city corporations polls is 13 February, scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 15 February, nomination withdrawal date was fixed on 22 February and symbols will be distributed on 23 February.

He also said EVMs will be used in the city corporations, municipalities and zila parishad election as per the directives of chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.