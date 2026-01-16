Order issued to cancel fake birth–death registrations after verifying Prothom Alo report

A government investigation has found Prothom Alo’s investigative report to be true, confirming that fake birth and death registrations were carried out in Brahmanbaria in the name of meeting official targets.

Following the publication of the report, the district administration has ordered the identification and cancellation of the fraudulent registrations.

An investigation report sent to the Cabinet Division on 8 January states that, in line with Prothom Alo’s findings, on-the-ground verification has established the truth of the practice of meeting birth and death registration targets through forgery.