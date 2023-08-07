Monitor bulkheads, conduct mobile courts to prevent waterway accidents: National committee

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads, and Railways has issued a demand for an operation against all types of illegal vessels, including the monitoring and control of sand-carrying vessels (bulkheads) movement to prevent waterway accidents. In a press release on Monday, the organisation called for immediate implementation of mobile courts throughout the country, UNB reports.

The president of the organisation, Mohammad Shahid Mia, and its general secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made the call in a statement to the Ministry of Shipping, Department of Shipping (DoS), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), River Police and Coast Guard.

The leaders of the civic organisation called for the involvement of district administration and the district police for public interest.

In addition to punishing sailors without documents, the statement also demands that vessel owners be held accountable for employing sailors and masters without proper papers.